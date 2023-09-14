Writer defends Biden

To the editor: If it wasn’t such a sad reflection on the Republican Party, it would be laughable that they keep trying to find something to impeach President Biden for and continuously are derogative about any action he does that doesn’t follow what they think “appropriate” for a president, such as patting a dog or liking ice cream or stopping at JBER instead of being present in DC for 9/11 or tripping over a word while speaking or physically tripping.
I think the Republican Party needs to look itself in the mirror and as Pogo said in the comics many years ago, “We have met the enemy and it is us.” The Republican Party has become a party of hypocrites.