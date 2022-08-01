Write in Tara Sweeney

To the editor: In regards to the upcoming election to fill Don Young’s term and rank choice voting (yes, I spelled that right — rank — as in “a rank can of worms”), if I only vote for one (no second, third or fourth choice), will my ballot be thrown out? The ads on TV seem to give the idea that we must vote for four choices. This needs to be made clear that voters are not required to cast four votes in ranked choice voting. I’m sure most Democrats do not want to vote for Sarah, even for fourth choice. We need to know what will cause our ballot to be not counted. Two months ago, I sent a letter to the Division of Elections with that question and have not received an answer.
I urge all voters to think about where the candidates stand on certain issues and what they are silent about. Those who have a political record, what does that record tell us? Are they going to be constantly twittering and tweeting or are they going to be doing the work we send them to D.C. to do? Don Young did just that.