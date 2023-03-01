 Skip to main content
Worldwide sanctions on invading Russia

To the editor: As the war in Ukraine passes its first year of devastation by the invading Russian forces — the brutality, the war crimes, the loss of lives, the destroyed homes and infrastructure — the suffering of the Ukrainian people has exceeded anything the rest of the world could have imagined. I can’t understand why the United Nations is unable to stop it. Even if it means rewriting the UN’s charter, it only makes sense to expel Russia from the community of nations.

The recent renewal of nuclear threats by Putin is unbelievably alarming. Does no one remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki? It’s time to hear from the last remaining survivors of that nuclear attack. The world needs to be reminded of the horrific consequences of nuclear warfare. Movies from that time need to be reshown in every country on our planet, including Russia.

