Working through our snow woes with thanks

To the editor: I want to send thanks to the Department of Transportation crews who have worked so long and so hard to get our roads in driving condition, rough and bumpy, but drivable. And thanks also to the service district road crews for Cordes Drive and Goldstream Acres who plowed our road wide enough that we can now actually pass another car. They all have gone above and beyond to make our driving easier.

And my thanks also to the lovely woman who was in line ahead of me at the University Safeway on Saturday, Jan. 15, with her husband in his awesome gray fox hat. I use a cane after knee surgery, and the parking lot and sidewalk were unplowed and made pushing a cart impossible for me. I asked if they would keep an eye on my grocery cart while I walked back to my car parked by the south and locked door so I could drive up and load my groceries. Instead she carried them and walked me to my car. I so appreciate her kindness and patience. Saturday afternoon grocery shopping isn’t for sissies, and taking the time to help me was so appreciated.

