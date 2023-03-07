Working moms can do it all

To the editor: As a fellow new mother in a society with pathetically little support for mothers — much less for mothers working outside the home — I want to commend assembly member Savannah Fletcher for helping expose the sexist residents of this town (re: David Adams’ letter on 3/4/23). It’s so helpful to know who thinks women are not capable enough to raise the next generation while making decisions which will impact their children; how sad that someone is upset by such a potent reminder that mothers can do both.
I would suggest that policy makers who include their children in their work are in fact more likely to take extra care in making “life-changing decisions for so many residents.” Raising children is not a sideline act, and the whole community is made better by multigenerational inclusion.