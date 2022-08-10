Working for the common good of Alaska

To the editor: I am deeply saddened by the three large campaign fliers I’ve received in the mail the last two weeks, each paid for by the Alaska Republican Party.
The party has apparently come to understand that they have nothing positive to say about the two Republican candidates running against Mary Peltola for the House of Representatives’ seat vacated in Rep. Don Young’s death. They have chosen instead to encourage voters not to rank Mary Peltola and to leave her column blank.
I had the opportunity to listen to Rep. Don Young speak at a small gathering last October shortly before his death. When asked about the stark divisions in the U.S. House of Representatives, he talked about his efforts to have his colleagues work across party lines for the good of the country. Rep. Young’s statement and desire for collegiality in Congress gave me hope.
Mary Peltola understands the importance of bipartisan efforts; she values working with other elected officials to work for the common good of Alaska and of the United States.
I encourage you to take time to learn about Mary Peltola.