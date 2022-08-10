 Skip to main content
Working for the common good of Alaska

To the editor: I am deeply saddened by the three large campaign fliers I’ve received in the mail the last two weeks, each paid for by the Alaska Republican Party.

The party has apparently come to understand that they have nothing positive to say about the two Republican candidates running against Mary Peltola for the House of Representatives’ seat vacated in Rep. Don Young’s death. They have chosen instead to encourage voters not to rank Mary Peltola and to leave her column blank.

