Work with Fort Knox rather than against it

To the editor: I’ve been in Fairbanks since 1978, and I’ve seen the benefit Kinross/Fort Knox has created.
It’s the economic heart of Interior Alaska, supporting almost 2,000 jobs for Alaskans who live right here in the neighborhood. Those jobs pay about 2.3 times more than the average income of private sector workers in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
It pays a lot of taxes that you and I don’t have to pay. In fact, it’s the second largest property taxpayer in the borough. And it buys a lot of services and goods from Alaska businesses, not to mention all the nonprofit, educational and sports organizations it generously supports. It stared the Mining Engineering Research Endowment at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which supports graduate student research projects.
It even helps keep our electric costs somewhat under control. Golden Valley Electric Association says the size of Fort Knox power usage translates into significant rate savings for every other residential, commercial and industrial customer.
Fairbanks was about to lose all this just a few years ago when Fort Knox began making plans to shut down as it ran out of ore to process at the mill. Thank heavens that day has been pushed well into the future as the mine figured out a way to stay in operation. The new plan looks a lot different than the one we’ve known for 25 years, but it’s a way for us to keep our mine going.
Instead of trying to stop Fort Knox’s new lease on life, we would be a lot more productive if we could come together and work as a community for the benefit of ourselves and the mine.