 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Work with Fort Knox rather than against it

  • Comments

To the editor: I’ve been in Fairbanks since 1978, and I’ve seen the benefit Kinross/Fort Knox has created.

It’s the economic heart of Interior Alaska, supporting almost 2,000 jobs for Alaskans who live right here in the neighborhood. Those jobs pay about 2.3 times more than the average income of private sector workers in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

It pays a lot of taxes that you and I don’t have to pay. In fact, it’s the second largest property taxpayer in the borough. And it buys a lot of services and goods from Alaska businesses, not to mention all the nonprofit, educational and sports organizations it generously supports. It stared the Mining Engineering Research Endowment at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which supports graduate student research projects.

It even helps keep our electric costs somewhat under control. Golden Valley Electric Association says the size of Fort Knox power usage translates into significant rate savings for every other residential, commercial and industrial customer.

Fairbanks was about to lose all this just a few years ago when Fort Knox began making plans to shut down as it ran out of ore to process at the mill. Thank heavens that day has been pushed well into the future as the mine figured out a way to stay in operation. The new plan looks a lot different than the one we’ve known for 25 years, but it’s a way for us to keep our mine going.

Instead of trying to stop Fort Knox’s new lease on life, we would be a lot more productive if we could come together and work as a community for the benefit of ourselves and the mine.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.