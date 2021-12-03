Women are fighting the same battle — still

To the editor: This is regarding the Dec. 2, 2021, Dana Milbank column on Roe v. Wade. I am in my 60s so I have witnessed a lot and by no means have the answers to all the questions but killing this landmark law absolutely infuriates me. By what rights do men have the right to decide what women can do with their bodies? If you don’t like abortion that is your right, and you can choose not to do it but you don’t have the right to tell me what I can and can’t do with my body.
The general population of the United States is for protecting women’s rights, but it is the minority who are making decisions on what a woman can or cannot do. Why is it that when women make a step forward to have the same level of respect as men that the men are anxious to set us back two steps?
I grew up in an era where because I was a girl, I was not allowed to participate in the sports that I excelled at. I was told to do a “women’s sport” — whatever those were. That statement from a male teacher and coach absolutely crushed me. As a result, I never wanted my daughters to experience the same thing. Women progressed forward to have equal rights so that my daughters could compete in any sport that they qualified to participate in.
Now our daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters are going to have to fight the same battle we rightfully won over 50 years ago. Why?
