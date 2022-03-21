Without the librarian, the library loses its function

To the editor: I see our school librarian teaching classes and helping students learn the tools that will serve them now and in their future college courses. I see him help students fill out college assistance forms and also teach students how to write professional emails.
He pores over history books with students to find the right book for a paper they have to write, or he gets everyone excited about a good sci-fi they need to read for a class project. I have seen him hand a student a book he thinks they might be interested in, trying to help them develop good reading habits.
He helps students to learn how to manage their class schedule to improve their grades.
Our school librarian single-handedly works with more students than any other staff member in the building. He often steps outside his job title, filling in when needed. He subs up to three classes at a time, and he supports the substitute teachers as well as permanent classroom teachers by coordinating lesson plans. He also helps manage standardized testing. He fixes Chromebooks, MacBooks, projectors, DVD players, Apple TVs, daily network issues, printers and assists with other technical issues. He handles all textbooks and Chromebook distribution, all while maintaining the library as an alternative learning space for students.
The American Association of School Librarians (AASL) analyzed hundreds of studies and found that “strong school libraries build strong students” and that the certified librarians in our schools increase students’ literacy scores, grades, information and technology literacy, career and college readiness, and access to personalized learning opportunities. However, the FNSBSD school board has recently proposed removing certified librarians from our schools.
To remove a librarian from a library is folly; without the librarian, the library completely loses its function. There are many things that I, as a library assistant, can do in the library. However, I do not have the skill set to be an acting librarian. The AASL says it best: “The most important thing a strong library program can have is a full-time certified librarian with support staff.” Our students deserve librarians in our schools.