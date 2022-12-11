 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter walking blues

To the editor: Remember those days of walking through beach sand and how much effort it took? It was particularly hard if the sand was very thick and dry. You also had to be careful of your balance.

Well, walking through snow pushed into the street by people clearing their driveways is much the same. It’s even harder if you try to bicycle.

Most of the Fairbanks residential streets do not have sidewalks so people are forced to walk or bicycle in the street. Not everyone has a four-wheel drive truck or all-wheel drive SUV. Even small front-wheel drive cars can get stuck.

We like to think of ourselves as good citizens; be considerate of your neighbors. Keep the snow in your yard. Besides, you might save yourself from being fined by the city as, most know, it is against city code to push snow from your yard into the street.

One other request is for those who plow parking lots to check when they are done that they haven’t blocked the sidewalk or handicap ramp and, if they have, please clear it. Thanks.

Jim Richardson

Fairbanks

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.