Winter walking blues

To the editor: Remember those days of walking through beach sand and how much effort it took? It was particularly hard if the sand was very thick and dry. You also had to be careful of your balance.
Well, walking through snow pushed into the street by people clearing their driveways is much the same. It’s even harder if you try to bicycle.
Most of the Fairbanks residential streets do not have sidewalks so people are forced to walk or bicycle in the street. Not everyone has a four-wheel drive truck or all-wheel drive SUV. Even small front-wheel drive cars can get stuck.
We like to think of ourselves as good citizens; be considerate of your neighbors. Keep the snow in your yard. Besides, you might save yourself from being fined by the city as, most know, it is against city code to push snow from your yard into the street.
One other request is for those who plow parking lots to check when they are done that they haven’t blocked the sidewalk or handicap ramp and, if they have, please clear it. Thanks.
Jim Richardson
Fairbanks