Winter ice and untrained ore truck drivers

To the editor: I would like to ask Jeremy Huffman, CEO of Black Gold Transport, where he intends to find drivers with five years of experience driving on ice and snow in custom rigs that have not been built yet, in regard to his comment, “It is the same double trailer side dumps you see on the road every day, just more axles and safety features.”
I would like to make the observation that these heavily-loaded trucks are absent from Interior roads from mid-October to mid-April. The prospect of sending these ore trucks through 10 traffic light controlled intersections on slippery roads is appalling.