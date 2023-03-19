 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter ice and untrained ore truck drivers

To the editor: I would like to ask Jeremy Huffman, CEO of Black Gold Transport, where he intends to find drivers with five years of experience driving on ice and snow in custom rigs that have not been built yet, in regard to his comment, “It is the same double trailer side dumps you see on the road every day, just more axles and safety features.”

I would like to make the observation that these heavily-loaded trucks are absent from Interior roads from mid-October to mid-April. The prospect of sending these ore trucks through 10 traffic light controlled intersections on slippery roads is appalling.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.