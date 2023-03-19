Willow Project is a path to future resources

To the editor: Kudos to all who got behind ConocoPhillips’ effort to open up Willow. The effort by our delegation to present directly to President Biden and our record of responsible resource development over the last 40 years in Alaska’s Arctic is a reflection on the bipartisan effectiveness of our Alaska delegation.
We are not over the goal line yet. We must be wary of the coming onslaught of outraged extreme environmental groups who will go to any means to delay and block the project. These same groups seem to prefer we get our oil directly from the Mideast, or Venezuela, or Africa, or even Russia. These folks are being unrealistic and would have us theoretically walk, rather than fly or take trains or buses or even ride our snowmachines.