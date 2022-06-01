Willful inaction

To the editor: Children in schools, worshipers in church and supermarket shoppers are getting slaughtered — repeatedly! And what’s being done to correct this atrocious behavior. Nothing! We have a U.S. legislature that is unwilling to take any action to stop the slaughter of our citizens.
Let’s be clear. Military assault-style weapons have one purpose, and those of us who have served in the military know exactly what that purpose is: to dispatch enemy combatants as quickly and efficiently as possible. Do our elected leaders really believe that those being killed are enemy combatants?
Our wimpy elected “leaders” are wringing their hands saying there is absolutely nothing they can do. This is nonsense! Recent polls show that close to 90% of the public support some level of background checking prior to the purchase of a firearm. There are “Red Flag” options. The legal age for purchasing firearms could be raised. Gun show loopholes could be closed. And we could, and should, make ownership of assault weapons illegal while offering a generous buyback program.
Assault weapons are not hunting firearms, unless you consider our citizens to be prey. They make poor home defense weapons. And there is no provision in the Second Amendment that even suggests that military assault weapons should be legal.
This is not about restricting firearms ownership, it’s about stopping the continued use of deadly military style weapons in our society. Contact Sen. Murkowski who has some interest in ending the carnage and tell her to keep working with the Democrats to craft a bill or series of bills to help alleviate this national crisis. Forget about Sullivan, who doesn’t think for himself and meekly follows Trump.
Some political leaders claim the mass killings are a mental health problem. Other countries around the world also have mental health problems but they don’t have repeated mass shootings ... because they don’t have readily available assault weapons. That’s the difference. Changes can be made by our legislature if we push them harder on this issue and/or replace them with rational leaders who will actually do something.