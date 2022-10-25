 Skip to main content
Will Stapp is a new leader we need

To the editor: Thank you for the opportunity to write in support of Will Stapp for State House, District 32.

I have known Will for over 10 years and have found him honest, smart and hard working, with a solid grasp of Alaska’s challenges. In last week’s Chamber of Commerce debate, Stapp discussed a broad range of legislative topics and clearly articulated his position on them. Will stood out among candidates there.

