Will Stapp is a new leader we need

To the editor: Thank you for the opportunity to write in support of Will Stapp for State House, District 32.
I have known Will for over 10 years and have found him honest, smart and hard working, with a solid grasp of Alaska’s challenges. In last week’s Chamber of Commerce debate, Stapp discussed a broad range of legislative topics and clearly articulated his position on them. Will stood out among candidates there.
A committed husband and family man, Will is married and has two young daughters — all three of whom were born in Alaska. And while he doesn’t wear it on his sleeve, Will is a man of faith, which informs his values and his actions.
Will is a believer in more freedom and less government. While maintaining its core responsibilities, like education, roads and public safety, government should get out of the way of the private sector. He does not support new taxes, but rather, controlling government spending and growing our private economy.
Stapp is pro-development. Beyond the rhetoric, Will understands that successful resource development requires working with people to develop consensus. He also knows it means supporting a stable fiscal climate and a science based regulatory process. This will ensure that Alaska maintains its high environmental standards while enjoying the benefits that come from resource development.
Will walks his talk: He shows up, has the courage and acumen to bring innovative ideas to the table and will work with others to get them done.
Let’s elect Will Stapp to District 32 to represent our town.