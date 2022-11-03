To the editor: Please join me in supporting Will Stapp for State House. I have worked with Will for a number of years regarding health insurance issues and have had multiple discussions with him on current Alaska issues. As a self-employed insurance agent he will bring a strong business background to the House. He has the ability to comprehend complex issues and backs his views with solid facts, not sound bites repeated. Will is a sharp individual and will research and seek explanations before making a decision.
Jeff Johnson