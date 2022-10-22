Will Stapp for state House

To the editor: I often reminisce about my time in Alaska as a young man serving in the Army. I met a lot of great individuals and learned a lot during my time in Alaska. Though I no longer live there, I took home all that I learned and all the friendships I made. Thus, I was excited to hear that my old friend and former soldier William Stapp is running for Alaska State House in the 32nd district.
I had the distinct privilege of first meeting Will when he volunteered to deploy to Iraq and serve in my team. It was there that I noticed Will’s leadership in addition to a desire to serve those around him. A willingness to put other people first is a rare attribute these days found in politics. As a recipient of a Purple Heart received during combat in Iraq shows Will’s ability to get out front and push forward even in difficult times. As a tough and dedicated soldier, you won’t find a better individual to represent you in the Alaskan State House.