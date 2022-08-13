 Skip to main content
Will Stapp for state House

To the editor: I am writing in support for Will Stapp’s candidacy for Alaska State House.

Even though Will already had his successful business, he became a history student after his military service in Iraq in order to educate and better himself. He was a dream student for me: curious, passionate, erudite, challenging and taking nothing on faith. Our after-class discussions lasted for hours, and, although we did not always agree ideologically or politically, we could hear each other.

