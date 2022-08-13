Will Stapp for state House

To the editor: I am writing in support for Will Stapp’s candidacy for Alaska State House.
Even though Will already had his successful business, he became a history student after his military service in Iraq in order to educate and better himself. He was a dream student for me: curious, passionate, erudite, challenging and taking nothing on faith. Our after-class discussions lasted for hours, and, although we did not always agree ideologically or politically, we could hear each other.
What’s is most important, he belongs to an increasingly rare political type in this country, for whom truth, integrity and common good matter more than political affiliation and party line. Will does not share the anti-intellectual tendencies of so many people in this state, values science, scholarly expertise and erudition, and deeply cares about education and the University of Alaska. Because of his background, experience, endless energy and natural intelligence, he can serve as a channel or bridge between many fractions and groups, bringing people together.
This country and this state desperately need people like Will Stapp, who ran for the office not out of greed or thirst for power, but in order to serve.