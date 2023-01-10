 Skip to main content
Will Republicans take the high road in 2023?

To the editor: Now that the Republican-controlled U.S. House is sworn in we will finally have a sharing of power in the national government.

This will be a relief to Democratic moderates as well as Republicans. Over the last four years, under the control of arguably the most partisan House speaker in history, Nancy Pelosi, rules are now in place where Congress members don’t even need to be present to vote.

