Will Republicans take the high road in 2023?

To the editor: Now that the Republican-controlled U.S. House is sworn in we will finally have a sharing of power in the national government.
This will be a relief to Democratic moderates as well as Republicans. Over the last four years, under the control of arguably the most partisan House speaker in history, Nancy Pelosi, rules are now in place where Congress members don’t even need to be present to vote.
Worse, on select investigative committees such as the Jan. 6th committee, members nominated by Republicans, such as incoming judiciary chair Jim Jordan, were not seated because Pelosi unilaterally decreed them unpatriotic.
On the right, while incoming Speaker Kevin McCarthy had to ostensibly make concessions to hard core Trump supporters, the good news is that the House will be more bipartisan simply because Republican moderates won’t vote with the ultraconservatives. Two such centrist Republican Congresspersons, Nancy Mace and Tony Gonzales, drew a sharp contrast on “Face the Nation” between today’s Republican Congress and Pelosi’s highhanded rule. Intellectualism and character are back!
These Republicans are intellectual heirs to a hardcore group of moderate Democratic Congress members, including Kiersten Sinema (an Arizona congresswoman before winning a Senate seat in 2018), who have managed to wrangle needed House legislation into law. Two such retiring Democratic centrists, Kathleen Rice and Stephanie Murphy, were recently interviewed by Politico. Over this period, they had leadership positions in the “Blue Dog” moderate Democratic caucus. Rooming together in an apartment near the capital, they routinely held bipartisan get-togethers, always including Republican Congress members such as current Speaker-elect McCarthy. All three even shared diamond studded thorn necklaces symbolizing their role versus powerful partisan and vindictive leadership.
Indeed, while McCarthy has to deal with a few rightwing outliers, he is strongly supported by almost all moderates who were instrumental in his election. So don’t listen to the press portraying the House as becoming a Pelosi-inspired partisan mob. Moreover, the good news for Alaskans is that congresswoman Mary Peltola will be in a good position to help McCarthy pass legislation unpopular with progressive Democrats but which is nevertheless good for Alaska.