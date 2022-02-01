 Skip to main content
Will logic ever prevail in Alaska

To the editor: Alaska contains a great many valuable resources. We are blessed with valuable minerals to mine and fossil fuels to drill for, and these industries provide great profit for those involved. There are many people employed by, and benefitting from, the fossil fuel industry.

This is the propaganda we are expected to be happy to read. The single greatest resource Alaska has is its vast amount of land. That land provides firewood for heat, and woodcutters earn money to cut wood for those unable to cut for themselves. This woodcutting employs people statewide, and the resource is renewable. We have more than 350 million acres of land well suited for alternative energy sources that would provide employment statewide for residents.

When will people begin to apply logic and realize that developing fossil fuels is holding back development all over the state. Instead of having support for infrastructure, our system requires supporting the fossil fuel industry first. It should not be that way. There is no requirement that we force our population to remain a customer of the product we are supposed to be profiting from.

Once all of the villages, cities and populated areas can support their infrastructure — paying local employees to maintain windmills, solar arrays and other alternatives — the area will actually prosper, and grow.

Subsidizing oil production does much more harm to Alaska than it ever did good.

