Why we shouldn’t cut band and orchestra in schools
To the editor: Both of my children will be out of elementary by this summer. They never attended orchestra or band in elementary because they have the luxury to have parents who can afford, economically and time-wise, private music lessons.
But the privilege of learning an instrument this way cannot be the new norm.
Public schools need to serve every child and give equal opportunities to all. We all know that learning a language or an instrument at an early age has much benefit in other curriculum areas. Since we don’t teach additional languages to our children, please, let’s not take away their instruments.
Learning to play an instrument is work. It takes patience and time. Taking that foundation time prior to middle school, before the workload starts to significantly increase, before hormones and other priorities might kick in, is the only way to add these building blocks, like we do for math or English, toward quality performances of all sorts, that our community then benefits from.
Starting in elementary is the only way to offer every child the opportunity to excel in an art form that might help them not only find their own voice or a safe group of peers to navigate through middle and high school but beyond, earning the chance to get a university scholarship or a job in the music field. Let’s not sabotage our children’s future options.
Title I elementary schools are getting closed, children are getting moved in new schools, and now you want to take their instruments away. Please don’t. It feels like a lot. These have been a rough few years for many children. Let’s give them some space for joy. This is the time where we would actually need more music in our schools, not less.