Why we should be all in on Ashley Carrick

To the editor: Rank Ashley Carrick first on Nov. 8. Ashley has the rare combination of being young and energetic yet experienced and pragmatic to be an effective leader. She has the enthusiasm and firsthand knowledge to build on her career in the Alaska State Legislature to advance the interests of House District 35.

Ashley is steadfast. When I met with her last summer, she said she’s in this fight to win it. Yet she was talking about much more than the election; it was about turning things around for people after years of inadequate funding and pandemic-related stresses.

