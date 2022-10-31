Why we should be all in on Ashley Carrick

To the editor: Rank Ashley Carrick first on Nov. 8. Ashley has the rare combination of being young and energetic yet experienced and pragmatic to be an effective leader. She has the enthusiasm and firsthand knowledge to build on her career in the Alaska State Legislature to advance the interests of House District 35.
Ashley is steadfast. When I met with her last summer, she said she’s in this fight to win it. Yet she was talking about much more than the election; it was about turning things around for people after years of inadequate funding and pandemic-related stresses.
Her vision is clear: protect the Permanent Fund for future generations; balance natural resources development with maintaining the unmatched beauty of our state — for ourselves and the tourism economy; increase funding for K-12 and university education; safeguard women’s rights; and defend Alaska’s constitution the way our founders intended. She’s also public about an issue we have still not tackled adequately: suicide. As our schools, university, public safety, and health services have been hit hard over the past several years, Ashley is needed in Juneau to shore up funding, protect workers and students, stop brain drain, and rebuild Alaska.
No other candidate has connected with people more than Ashley. She has listened to countless Fairbanksans — at meetings, public events, forums, and their doorsteps. She’s aware of their needs and concerns. It is no wonder that people from all walks of life have endorsed her; she is willing to work with anyone to deliver results.
Well before Ashley established her campaign, she was an active and giving member of the community, fundraising for organizations such as the Fairbanks Animal Shelter, Community and Technical College (CTC), and the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. She has also volunteered to help other candidates, local to national, in their elections. Her investment in the community and passion to help are unparalleled.
I can say unequivocally that when Ashley Carrick says she’s all in on Alaska what she’s saying is she’s all in on us. We should be all in on Ashley Carrick on Nov. 8.