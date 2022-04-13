Why Sarah Palin quit

To the editor: Linda Hersey’s 4/11/22 article “Will Trump’s endorsement make a difference” erroneously stated that Sarah Palin quit her term as Alaska governor to be John McCain’s presidential running mate. This is not true. Sarah Palin quit in 2009. John McCain ran for president in 2008 and lost, and Palin’s association did not help him. Palin quit as governor because of multiple mounting ethics complaints against her and her administration. These ethics complaints were serious enough to result in several ethics reforms enacted following her resignation. Any thought that her current behavior in any position of public service would differ from her past behavior is mistaken.
