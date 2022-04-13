 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Why Sarah Palin quit

  • Comments

To the editor: Linda Hersey’s 4/11/22 article “Will Trump’s endorsement make a difference” erroneously stated that Sarah Palin quit her term as Alaska governor to be John McCain’s presidential running mate. This is not true. Sarah Palin quit in 2009. John McCain ran for president in 2008 and lost, and Palin’s association did not help him. Palin quit as governor because of multiple mounting ethics complaints against her and her administration. These ethics complaints were serious enough to result in several ethics reforms enacted following her resignation. Any thought that her current behavior in any position of public service would differ from her past behavior is mistaken.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.