Why not haul by railway, Kinross?

To the editor: I live near the Robertson River off the Alaska Highway. This business of Kinross hauling ore to Fort Knox is going to wind up being a real problem child for them.
The only sane way to go about this is a railroad. The State of Alaska could put this in with an agreement of royalties from Kinross. This railroad has been proposed with I don’t know how many studies for a long time. I have the railroad right of way still on my remote staking map from 1980. A train with 100 ore cars can haul a lot. It might delay the production startup date but at least in the long run it will prevent a lot of future headaches for Kinross.