 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Why not build it now?

  • Comments

To the editor: The Susitna-Watana/Devil’s Canyon dam project has been studied for years and millions of dollars spent doing so. Why not build it now? Fuel costs, gas, diesel and heating fuel, in Alaska and across the nation are exorbitant and a major drain on our economy. The electric automobile, electric pickup truck and commercial road transport vehicles are now decidedly practical and are being built in greater numbers. The costs of carbon fuels to the environment and to global climate change are at the forefront of worldwide concerns.

Alaska is on the edge Russia which is obviously now a great threat to our safety and to world peace. As Americans in Alaska we are the most susceptible to incursions from the Russian oligarchy on our western border. This fact should be a concern to our country leaders. They should assure that we have the critical electrical supplies, other than the few existing coal plants serving our Alaska military bases here. This project would stimulate the economy by employing hundreds of Alaskans and other American workers during the building of the dam and then for plant operations. It would provide economical electricity to a large part of Alaska. The federal government should, with these facts, be justified in funding of the Susitna-Watana/Devil’s Canyon dam project.

As a historical note, the Grand Coolie Dam — finished in 1942 — was credited with providing the energy needed to assure America’s ability to win World War II.

Don Callahan

Fairbanks

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.