To the editor: The Susitna-Watana/Devil’s Canyon dam project has been studied for years and millions of dollars spent doing so. Why not build it now? Fuel costs, gas, diesel and heating fuel, in Alaska and across the nation are exorbitant and a major drain on our economy. The electric automobile, electric pickup truck and commercial road transport vehicles are now decidedly practical and are being built in greater numbers. The costs of carbon fuels to the environment and to global climate change are at the forefront of worldwide concerns.
Alaska is on the edge Russia which is obviously now a great threat to our safety and to world peace. As Americans in Alaska we are the most susceptible to incursions from the Russian oligarchy on our western border. This fact should be a concern to our country leaders. They should assure that we have the critical electrical supplies, other than the few existing coal plants serving our Alaska military bases here. This project would stimulate the economy by employing hundreds of Alaskans and other American workers during the building of the dam and then for plant operations. It would provide economical electricity to a large part of Alaska. The federal government should, with these facts, be justified in funding of the Susitna-Watana/Devil’s Canyon dam project.
As a historical note, the Grand Coolie Dam — finished in 1942 — was credited with providing the energy needed to assure America’s ability to win World War II.
Don Callahan
Fairbanks