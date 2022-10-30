Why is Alaska’s GOP against ranked choice voting?

To the editor: It’s not hard to figure out why Alaska’s Republican Party Leadership is against ranked choice voting, it reduces their influence and increases voters say in their elected government.
Alaska GOP leadership is a far-right group of mostly nonelected individuals. They want to determine who goes on the ballot before you get to vote. They don’t want you to have a choice of Republicans who don’t support all their far-right positions. The Alaska GOP leadership is the group that supported Tea-Party member Joe Miller over incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski in 2010. Lisa won by 10,000 votes and became the only write-in candidate to win a U.S. Senate seat in 50 years. This same organization recently censured Murkowski for her votes on issues and even Click Bishop (a popular incumbent Republican state senator) for not supporting their position when voting on the Permanent Fund. Click made a decision he thought best for all Alaska on this issue. Alaska’s GOP leadership recently censured Mitch McConnell “arguable the most successful and powerful Republican leader in the U.S. Senate during the last three presidents” for supporting Lisa Murkowski in her fourth re-election bid.