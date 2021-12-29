You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Why I am worried about the end of democracy

  • Comments

Why I am worried about the end of democracy

To the editor: I am responding to Victor Davis Hanson’s article, “Why is the Left suddenly worried about the end of democracy?” which appeared on the Opinion page of the Dec. 22, 2021, Daily News-Miner.

At this time of year I don’t want my brain space to be occupied with political thoughts. I want to think about all of the acts of kindness, big and small, being performed all around us here in our wonderful Fairbanks. I want to think about our beautiful snowscapes (well, maybe just a little less snow would do for now!).

But my brother just sent me a special section from The Washington Post, Nov. 7: “THE ATTACK, Before — During — After. The January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol was neither a spontaneous act nor an isolated event,” and I realized I could not ignore Mr. Hanson’s article. He makes some good points, although with an inflammatory tone. But he does not mention the Jan. 6 insurrection which is the reason that I’m worried about the end of democracy — to wit, that so many Americans think it’s OK to use force when they disagree with an election. This goes to the very heart of our democracy.

In 2000, when the disputed election results went all the way to the Supreme Court, I was so proud of my country! Those of us who voted for the loser didn’t take to the streets. We sucked it up and went with what the court decided. Contrast that with Jan. 6, 2021. That is why I’m worried about democracy. It’s because so many Americans still don’t believe that Biden is a legitimate president, that so many believe all the court decisions were wrong and that the mainstream media (including The Washington Post) are lying.

That is why I am worried, even at this most holy and beautiful time of year.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.