Why I am worried about the end of democracy
To the editor: I am responding to Victor Davis Hanson’s article, “Why is the Left suddenly worried about the end of democracy?” which appeared on the Opinion page of the Dec. 22, 2021, Daily News-Miner.
At this time of year I don’t want my brain space to be occupied with political thoughts. I want to think about all of the acts of kindness, big and small, being performed all around us here in our wonderful Fairbanks. I want to think about our beautiful snowscapes (well, maybe just a little less snow would do for now!).
But my brother just sent me a special section from The Washington Post, Nov. 7: “THE ATTACK, Before — During — After. The January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol was neither a spontaneous act nor an isolated event,” and I realized I could not ignore Mr. Hanson’s article. He makes some good points, although with an inflammatory tone. But he does not mention the Jan. 6 insurrection which is the reason that I’m worried about the end of democracy — to wit, that so many Americans think it’s OK to use force when they disagree with an election. This goes to the very heart of our democracy.
In 2000, when the disputed election results went all the way to the Supreme Court, I was so proud of my country! Those of us who voted for the loser didn’t take to the streets. We sucked it up and went with what the court decided. Contrast that with Jan. 6, 2021. That is why I’m worried about democracy. It’s because so many Americans still don’t believe that Biden is a legitimate president, that so many believe all the court decisions were wrong and that the mainstream media (including The Washington Post) are lying.
That is why I am worried, even at this most holy and beautiful time of year.