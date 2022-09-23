Why I am voting for Kaneisha Radgosky

To the editor: I’m writing to say I am voting for Kaneisha Radgosky this October because:
• Kaneisha is a person who stands by her principles. We met at the board meeting for the child care center that our toddlers attended. Kaneisha Radgosky served on that board and continues to do so even though neither of our kids still attend.
• In the last few years, she joined a community of parents to learn about special education services and the Individual Education Program (IEP) process. She turned her big-picture approach to learning everything she could into helping. I saw her dig in and spend hours reading, sharing information and finding answers to questions.
• She is incredibly knowledgeable and experienced in her nursing career. She has endured the Covid pandemic with respect for her patients and understanding for her colleagues. Her focus on privacy, understanding and employing the rules in each situation surpasses anyone I know.
I am proud she is taking on the responsibility of running. Frankly, I agree that we need a different approach and more varied voices on the school board.