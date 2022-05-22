 Skip to main content
Why I am pro-choice

  • Comments

To the editor: Back in the 1980s when my wife was first pregnant, we had an appointment with a physician. Our family has a dominant genetic issue (MHE) that causes abnormal bone growth. There is no cure. It was suggested that we should not have kids. We had the most important decision of our lives to make, and it was ours to make. No politicians, laws or government regulations have a place in this type of a couples’ discussion. The choice we made caused a lot of pain. I respect any woman’s choice to do the opposite.

With two kids growing with bone spurs and deformed joints, there were close to 15 orthopedic surgeries. Many included kids crying in pain as we had to get them out of their hospital beds and make them walk. We both feel responsible for causing that.

From watching the news I understand that a minority of Americans are trying to use legislation to force the majority of Americans to conform to their beliefs about reproductive choice — but they haven’t and will never be involved in the actual intimate details of these decisions. We should keep it that way.

I have also heard that this minority may wish to deny access to IVF fertility procedures because fertilized eggs, blastocysts with defects, are discarded. IVF is currently the only solution for our genetic issue. Taking this away will take us back 50 or 100 years in time.

Let’s elect politicians who have respect for the important personal decisions of the people they serve and vote to support freedom of choice.

Jim McGee

Fairbanks

