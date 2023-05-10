 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Why hometown newspapers need to endure

To the editor: Growing up, my parents always read the local newspaper in my hometown. There was a morning newspaper and an evening newspaper, each with different publishers, offering different perspectives on local, state, national and international news.

In 1981 my family moved to Fairbanks, and we became subscribers to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, faithfully getting a paper edition delivered for many years. In recent years we began receiving the digital version. Those early years FDNM had beat reporters who gained news by firsthand investigation and reporting. Today’s news comes from outside sources from news services like Associated Press, social media and other news organizations.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.