Why hometown newspapers need to endure

To the editor: Growing up, my parents always read the local newspaper in my hometown. There was a morning newspaper and an evening newspaper, each with different publishers, offering different perspectives on local, state, national and international news.
In 1981 my family moved to Fairbanks, and we became subscribers to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, faithfully getting a paper edition delivered for many years. In recent years we began receiving the digital version. Those early years FDNM had beat reporters who gained news by firsthand investigation and reporting. Today’s news comes from outside sources from news services like Associated Press, social media and other news organizations.
Recently, the FDNM published an ad, “May 24 no more Fred Meyer ad inserts.” I called the Kroger headquarters, and their response was, “If you want to see Fred Meyer advertising go to Kroger website.”
I understand why Kroger made the decision, and it is a good decision for their bottom line. However, it is an unwise decision for local journalism and the local community. Local journalism is a public service and when that service goes away so does democracy.
The FDNM is a business and for its survival it needs advertising, subscribers, the public and fundraising events. The loss of any of those cripple the business, and it will not survive.
I can think of many individuals, community organizations and businesses who have positively benefited from a local newspaper.
The loss of a local paper is a loss to each and every one of us — our community is stronger having the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner as a source of local news.