Why Alaska needs the Affordable Connectivity Program

To the editor: Alaska is a vast and beautiful state, but also one of the most isolated and underserved in terms of broadband access. According to the FCC, only 65% of Alaskans have access to broadband speeds of at least 25 mbps, compared to 94% of Americans nationwide. This digital divide has serious consequences for Alaskans’ education, health, economy and quality of life.

Created by the federal government as a response to the Covid-19 public health emergency, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a $14.2 billion expansion of the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program whose broadband benefits have touched more than 6 million households nationwide — including 20,000 households in Alaska in the past 17 months.

Jim Steele is a former CIO and Deputy CIO for the State of Alaska with over 30 years of experience in information technology leadership.

