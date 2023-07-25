Why Alaska needs the Affordable Connectivity Program

To the editor: Alaska is a vast and beautiful state, but also one of the most isolated and underserved in terms of broadband access. According to the FCC, only 65% of Alaskans have access to broadband speeds of at least 25 mbps, compared to 94% of Americans nationwide. This digital divide has serious consequences for Alaskans’ education, health, economy and quality of life.
Created by the federal government as a response to the Covid-19 public health emergency, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a $14.2 billion expansion of the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program whose broadband benefits have touched more than 6 million households nationwide — including 20,000 households in Alaska in the past 17 months.
The ACP helps households that need internet access for work, school, health care and other essential activities. The program is especially important for rural areas, where broadband access is often limited or expensive. Benefits include internet subscription vouchers which, when combined with the low-income offerings made available by many of the nation’s leading providers that participate in the program, can completely offset broadband subscription costs, making them free for qualifying low-income families.
But the ACP faces an existential threat that could eliminate internet access for the over 18 million American households that rely on the program — its funding will run out sometime in 2024. The risk of losing the ACP in rural areas would be detrimental to the digital inclusion and economic development of these and those Alaskan communities on the losing side of the digital divide. Without affordable broadband, these households will have less opportunities for education, employment, telehealth and civic engagement.
The ACP is a vital lifeline for rural Alaska that should not only be preserved, but expanded.
To the editor: As a 50-year Alaskan, I’ll say yes to mining, yes to high paying jobs, yes to tourism, yes to highway safety and ongoing road maintenance, and yes to replacing obsolete bridges. A big yes to maintaining our quality of life, and that of our kids.
It’s a big no to the current trucking plan. It’s the profit —gouging plan that’s supported by our governor. You’ve heard the numbers — huge trucks, four to six per hour, 24 hours per day all year log for undisclosed number of years. Its time for plan B and build a mill nearby. With the large amount of untapped mineral deposits in the upper Tanana region, an onsite mill would be profitable for decades rather than years with the trucking plan.
You’ve heard about the safety concerns of these huge, untested trucks. You know our winter driving conditions, with all the new folks slip-sliding away. What about the noise? Anyone living north of town will be hearing these trucks crawling up the Steese hill at 2 a.m., at 6 a.m., all day long. If the governor can find the money to replace bridges that only need to be replaced for these big trucks, he could find some land for the mill to be built on.
It’s time to bang the drum folks and to stand up for our communities. Please talk with your neighbors, friends, legislators — anyone who will listen — and urge them to sign the petitions that are circulating. The time is now. I, for one, don’t want to see our communities turned into a haul road.
Jim Steele is a former CIO and Deputy CIO for the State of Alaska with over 30 years of experience in information technology leadership.