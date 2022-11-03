Who's going to fix gas prices?

To the editor: Recently my wife and I ran into Scott Kawasaki on a downtown Fairbanks street. I told him I was glad to see an article in the News-Miner where Scott expressed his desire to investigate price gouging regarding the price of gas.
A few days after the article appeared I noticed the price of gas started to drop. The drop in the price of gas has been significant. Well that is an interesting situation. Several different conclusions could be reached as to why the oil companies decided to low gas costs at that point.