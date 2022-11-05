Wholeheartedly supporting Maxine Dibert

To the editor: Something missing in the many wonderful letters I’ve seen about Maxine Dibert is this: Maxine Dibert would be the only Alaska Native woman in the Alaska Legislature, should our community have the clear thinking to elect her
That alone is not a qualification, but on top of her lifelong connection to our community, her two decades of teaching experience, her disarmingly compassionate approach to politics — it’s all the more reason to elect her. She cares deeply about jobs and the economy as well as maintaining the high quality of life we have in the Interior. It is a disservice to all of us when our government does not reflect the people it serves. Downtown Fairbanks is an ethnically diverse area and that should be reflected in the people who make decisions for us in the Legislature.