Who to vote for on Tuesday

To the editor: The Alaska people are fortunate to have such qualified candidates. Mary Peltola is our congressperson and deserves to be returned to Washington. She is experienced and not obligated to special interests.
Scott Kawasaki is a second generation Fairbanks resident. He always works hard for us. Ashley Carrick will be a good representative with her experience in Juneau as she worked with Adam Wool. Van Lawrence is also highly qualified and was on the Borough Assembly. He will work on jobs and affordable energy along with Grier Hopkins and the new candidate, Maxine Dibert.