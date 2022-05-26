Who is the moderate candidate?

To the editor: Alaska would be better served by a moderate independent U.S. representative. Freshmen representatives, either Republican or Democrat, are expected to vote the party line, not represent the residents of Alaska. An independent representative is free of partisan pressure and could be more influential in a House with narrow margins.
A moderate independent helps find rational middle ground to immigration reform, welfare and taxes without worrying about who gets the credit.
A moderate stands up for a woman’s right to choose but still holds her financially responsible for the cost of her decision. The U.S. taxpayers should never be implicated in the murder of unborn babies by paying with their tax dollars. With rights come responsibilities.
A moderate favors responsible resource extraction with environmental regulations and laws that hold resource developers accountable for toxic spill cleanup, impacts to neighbors and habitat restoration. A moderate recognizes that special places, like the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and Teshekpuk Lake, should be protected for other resource values and future generations.
A moderate recognizes that “green” energy has a mining cost and that critical minerals not mined under our environmental regulations may come from countries without any. An Alaska moderate knows that winter days are too short to rely on solar and that the wind doesn’t always blow. Alaskans need cleaner reliable energy for heat and power at a reasonable cost.
A moderate stands up for the Second Amendment rights — recognizes that citizens are on their own for 5-30 minutes before the police arrive; supports law enforcement efforts to prevent felons from acquiring firearms and keeping violent criminals off the streets; supports protection and training strategies for our gun-free schools; recognizes the difference between a peaceful protest and a riot.
A moderate recognizes that the U.S. government should not be spending more than it brings in; no annual deficits or national debt. Goods and services provided by the government should be paid for by taxes and/or fees and not pushed onto future generations.
Unfortunately, there’s not enough information about the slate of candidates vying to replace Don Young to know if this person is among them. Likely not.