Which of Alaska's nominees would defend the Constitution

To the editor: Prior to Tuesday’s election, I encourage everyone to tune out the influencers, celebrity talk show hosts, and columnists. Watch the House Select Committee hearings on Jan. 6 instead.
The testimony in the Jan. 6 hearings was given under oath, under penalty of perjury. The witnesses were the people closest to former President Trump. They were his own staff and family, the people who had direct access to him. If you want, ignore the committee members and just focus on the witnesses as they give their sworn testimony.