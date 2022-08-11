 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Which of Alaska's nominees would defend the Constitution

  • Comments

To the editor: Prior to Tuesday’s election, I encourage everyone to tune out the influencers, celebrity talk show hosts, and columnists. Watch the House Select Committee hearings on Jan. 6 instead.

The testimony in the Jan. 6 hearings was given under oath, under penalty of perjury. The witnesses were the people closest to former President Trump. They were his own staff and family, the people who had direct access to him. If you want, ignore the committee members and just focus on the witnesses as they give their sworn testimony.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.