Where's the Peltola staff and office?

To the editor: Mary Peltola has arranged to send out several expensive mailings and we have heard her voice on assorted radio commercials. All her releases imply that she wants to “be of service to you and your family.”
If this were true, she’d have an Alaska office with a constituent services staff by now.
On Sept. 1, 2022, she won the special election to complete the late congressman Don Young’s term. On Nov. 8, 2022, she was elected to a full term. During the seven months she has been in office, she has failed to establish a congressional office in Alaska and has been unable to maintain a consistent and reliable staff in D.C. However, she continues to staff her campaign offices in Alaska.
Incidentally, Rep. Young’s very suitable office on 36th Avenue in Anchorage (with appropriate signage along the road and marked spaces in the parking lot) remains empty and available. Isn’t that office space good enough?
On March 3, when I asked her about her apparent problems maintaining a consistent D.C. staff and her lack of a local congressional office and staff here, she told me that no commercial real estate brokers would lease her suitable office space for less than a four-year term. I know this is untrue.
What’s the deal, Mary? Your recent votes and your refusal to arrange for a congressional office in Alaska are contrary to your mailings and radio commercials. What actually are your priorities and purposes?
How can you be of service to Alaska constituents if you have no office or staff, other than your campaign office and staff in Alaska?