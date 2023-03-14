 Skip to main content
Where's the Peltola staff and office?

To the editor: Mary Peltola has arranged to send out several expensive mailings and we have heard her voice on assorted radio commercials. All her releases imply that she wants to “be of service to you and your family.”

If this were true, she’d have an Alaska office with a constituent services staff by now.

