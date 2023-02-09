 Skip to main content
Where's the link?

To the editor: "Public forums to introduce school district's superintendent finalists."

I am wondering why there's no link to the forums in the article. There at least could've been a link to where to look for the forums on the Fairbanks North Star Borough school district's page — some idea of where to find them. The article says the forums will be in-person and virtual. A simple phone call could've provided the info about the virtual part to the NM.

