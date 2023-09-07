Where are the activities?

To the editor: There have been quite a few local activities my family would have attended if we had known before hand they were coming up. Once upon a time there was a section of the newspaper reserved for upcoming local events. Where did that go? Now my family reads about great local activities when they show up in the paper after the fact. Please bring back the upcoming activities section!
Editor’s note: The calendar of events appears each week in Latitude 65, the entertainment section that publishes each Thursday. Events are reader submitted, and readers may submit events online at newsminer.com.