Where are all the intellectuals?

To the editor: In Saturday’s paper, conservative columnist Cal Thomas asks where “all the intellectuals” in public life have gone. His question can be answered in three words: to the Democrats.
Thomas, as usual, sees the world through red-tinted glasses, focusing only on the Republican Party, and he’s correct. I certainly agree. The last thing Republicans these days seem to respect is intelligence. Loudmouthed idiocy surely rules for Republican voters right now, as recent efforts to select a House speaker illustrate.
In his ramblings, Thomas lists Ronald Reagan as our nation’s last thinker. What a silly idea, since Reagan won fame — and the presidency — as a movie star. Thomas then fails to note the intellectual gifts of recent Democratic presidents. Think of Bill Clinton (a Rhodes scholar) and Barack Obama (whose intellect is perhaps “colored” and dismissed by Thomas and others for reasons of race). For Thomas, Obama might also be tainted by his fine orator’s gift of stating lofty national ideals such as honor and decency and fairness in clear, simple words. Thomas may discount President Biden because his speaking gifts are marred by a history of stuttering, which obscures the power of his ideas and ideals. But Biden ran for president because he was sickened by racist violence in Charlottesville, saying simply to other Americans: “We’re better than this.” For me, these three Democratic presidents are inspiring intellectuals.
Perhaps Thomas’s question could be more profitably approached by Republicans in another way. They might ask why voters choose Democrats. I’d suggest several factors: Maybe voters want performative ideals — that is, inspiring words embodied by actions: health care, roads, bridges built of steel and of words. Maybe citizens desire a nation that works for everybody, not just loudmouths or the rich. Maybe Americans recognize that truth and justice are best able to remain alive in our nation when we work together, think on our feet, value ideas and ideals, and vote.