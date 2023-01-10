 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Where are all the intellectuals?

To the editor: In Saturday’s paper, conservative columnist Cal Thomas asks where “all the intellectuals” in public life have gone. His question can be answered in three words: to the Democrats.

Thomas, as usual, sees the world through red-tinted glasses, focusing only on the Republican Party, and he’s correct. I certainly agree. The last thing Republicans these days seem to respect is intelligence. Loudmouthed idiocy surely rules for Republican voters right now, as recent efforts to select a House speaker illustrate.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.