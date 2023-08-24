When witch hunts catch witches

The Manh Choh trucks will bring us more wear and tear and hazards on our highways transporting gold ore that 80% of will be used to bring the world more “bling.”
Chuck Johnson
Chuck Johnson
Fairbanks
To the editor: Donald Trump says his indictments by the USA and by Fulton County, Georgia, are “witch hunts.“ I agree with him.
And they are on the right track!
In the “good old days“ when witches were brutally punished and/or cruelly killed, a male witch was often called a “warlock.“ But female or male, they were considered in general to lie, to be on good terms with the devil, and able to employ black magic or sorcery, often to harm others. Trump relies on “green magic” — money from supporters — to pay for his propaganda and, ironically, attempts to rig the Republican nomination processes to his benefit. It’s not about what’s good for the country and its people but what’s good for Trump.
And then there’s Trump’s current leading opponent, President Joe Biden. But that’s another dismal story.
Dick Bishop
Fairbanks
