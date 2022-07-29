When the wheels of justice turn swiftly

To the editor: It is often said that the wheels of justice turn slowly. Understandably, this is often necessarily so. However, sometimes those wheels turn swiftly and with precision.
On the evening of July 1, my car was stolen from the front of my residence. Upon making this discovery the next day, I immediately filed a report with the Fairbanks Police Department. Three days later, police pulled over the culprit while he was driving my car and promptly arrested him.
The next day, he was arraigned in District Court. Over the next two weeks, I testified under oath before a Grand Jury, there was another arraignment — in Superior Court this time — a change of plea hearing and a sentencing. I was apprised of the process and progress of the case each step of the way by the FPD and District Attorneys Office, so I was able to attend each hearing. From the arrest to the sentencing was just 16 days.
I salute the Fairbanks Police Department, the District Attorneys Office and our entire court system for their quick and effective work. Our community is fortunate to have these dedicated public servants working for and serving us. Impressive indeed.