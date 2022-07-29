 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

When the wheels of justice turn swiftly

  • Comments

To the editor: It is often said that the wheels of justice turn slowly. Understandably, this is often necessarily so. However, sometimes those wheels turn swiftly and with precision.

On the evening of July 1, my car was stolen from the front of my residence. Upon making this discovery the next day, I immediately filed a report with the Fairbanks Police Department. Three days later, police pulled over the culprit while he was driving my car and promptly arrested him.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.