When the 'research' is believable but not reliable

To the editor: “Google isn’t grad school.” There is an article in the July 6th Atlantic by Arthur C. Brooks with this title. I’ll take quotes from his article and expand on them. The intent of the article by Brooks is to clarify that searching the internet is not doing research, but rather looking at opinions of others ... Who are not necessarily experts in the field on which they are commenting. Grad school, by itself, does not qualify anyone as an expert in her/his field of study. Becoming an expert takes years/decades of research in a field. Anyone using Google to form an opinion is not an expert.
Quoting Brooks, “As researchers have shown, when a person’s confidence is highest though their actual knowledge is low, they become very believable to others — despite not being reliable.”
A person educated in science is not an expert in all fields. Nothing about being an elected politician qualifies them to be an expert in a specific field of science. Trust no politicians without verifying with real experts. What does a politician know about global warming, a matter that about 98% of active scientists in the field agree is a real problem, and that a large percentage of the warming is due to the burning of fossil fuels? What do politicians know about viruses and the vaccines developed to combat them? There’s a parroted claim that recent vaccines are suspect because they were developed too quickly. Yet, the development of mRNA vaccines took place over more than a decade.
Quoting Brooks, “The plight of the consumer of misinformation is hardest to address, because it isn’t always easy to know when someone is a true expert or just flush with false confidence. The key question to ask is, does the source of this technical assertion have a genuine technical background?”
Which means that before you believe a statement, verify the validity of the source by going to well established organizations like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) or the National Science Foundation (NSF). Be skeptical of information coming from anyone that is not recognized as a leader in their field.