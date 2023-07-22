 Skip to main content
When the 'research' is believable but not reliable

To the editor: “Google isn’t grad school.” There is an article in the July 6th Atlantic by Arthur C. Brooks with this title. I’ll take quotes from his article and expand on them. The intent of the article by Brooks is to clarify that searching the internet is not doing research, but rather looking at opinions of others ... Who are not necessarily experts in the field on which they are commenting. Grad school, by itself, does not qualify anyone as an expert in her/his field of study. Becoming an expert takes years/decades of research in a field. Anyone using Google to form an opinion is not an expert.

Quoting Brooks, “As researchers have shown, when a person’s confidence is highest though their actual knowledge is low, they become very believable to others — despite not being reliable.”

