When the company lets your down

To the editor: To the hard working employees of Fred Meyer, your company let you down.
With the rising costs of energy and food, Fred Meyer (Kroger) had an opportunity to help out their employees with rising costs, but they turned their heads on their employees and failed to apply to the borough’s offer for a monetary payout to essential workers in the borough through the American Rescue Plan Act. This process was fully explained on the Fairbanks North Star Borough website.
Fred Meyer (Kroger), had the information to apply but failed to do so. This is a clear example of how Fred Meyer (Kroger) treats its employees in their time of need.
Robert Youells
Fairbanks