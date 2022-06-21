When the adults take the field

To the editor: With the good weather this year, I bought a season ticket to the Goldpanners’ games, and I am very glad I did.
I really like baseball, and they started off really well, and won nearly every game. It’s clear they are strong and young and should win a lot.
Then I went to the Thursday evening game last week, and well, it didn’t turn out too well. They lost. But you know what? Nobody wanted to hang the umpire, and the scorekeeper kept his job and his head. Nobody suggested we should now hire the umps from our own selected umpire list, and everybody just sort of hung their heads low and went home. I was amazed. It seemed like the normal thing to do. No one said the other side cheated, and most of us were paying attention and saw the game unfold. Nobody wanted to murder the other team, and they even shook hands after the game.
I thought I was back in my old hometown and indulging the American pastime. It was great. You win some, you lose some, and everybody can see what happened. Everybody tried their best. The game played out. Just as it should. There might be a good example here.
Rich Seifert
Fairbanks