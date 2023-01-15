 Skip to main content
When is a legal vote not a legal vote

To the editor: After being subjected to the predations of an arsonist two summers ago, with the loss of multiple homes and no fire department to save them, Two Rivers residents organized a vote in full accordance with borough regulations, and by an overwhelming margin chose to tax themselves in order to fund a fire service district.

By all rights, they should now be moving forward with their plans. Instead they are being subjected to the predations of politically extremist assembly members who have decided that a legal vote is not a legal vote. These miscreants seek to impose a second election in hopes that residents will change their minds. This, due to the loud protestations of a couple of perpetually aggrieved absentee landowners in the region who believe they are being taxed without fair representation.

