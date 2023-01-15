When is a legal vote not a legal vote

To the editor: After being subjected to the predations of an arsonist two summers ago, with the loss of multiple homes and no fire department to save them, Two Rivers residents organized a vote in full accordance with borough regulations, and by an overwhelming margin chose to tax themselves in order to fund a fire service district.
By all rights, they should now be moving forward with their plans. Instead they are being subjected to the predations of politically extremist assembly members who have decided that a legal vote is not a legal vote. These miscreants seek to impose a second election in hopes that residents will change their minds. This, due to the loud protestations of a couple of perpetually aggrieved absentee landowners in the region who believe they are being taxed without fair representation.
There is a longstanding tradition in this country of one person, one vote. Recognizing that people often own more than one piece of property, sometimes in multiple jurisdictions, it is established law in America that an individual votes only in the district within which their primary residence lies. Otherwise, individuals could buy the right to vote wherever they can afford to buy property, effectively creating plutocracy. It’s why owners of properties within the city limits of Fairbanks who dwell outside the city cannot vote in city elections, and why owners of land in Alaska who live out of state cannot vote in state elections. It’s why companies that own property do not have a vote. People cast votes, not property, and they do so based on where they live.
The residents of Two Rivers lived in constant fear during the arson spree. Several lost their homes. An overwhelming majority of the people who live there want a fire department so that this doesn’t happen again. They have performed all the necessary steps to do this. They should be moving forward. Instead they are being victimized all over again by miscreant assembly members seeking to redefine the grounds upon which the right to vote is determined. This is madness. Let them build their fire department. They’ve suffered enough.