What's your story?

To the editor: I thoroughly enjoyed the article “Depending on the kindness of strangers” by the new managing editor. The article reminded me of arriving in Fairbanks as a new bride during the 1967 flood. The people of Anchorage were so welcoming to us. I believe this could be the beginning of a new section in the paper on the crazy things that have happened to people coming to Alaska, and I imagine that there is no end of these stories. Alaska teaches us much about flexibility and resilience in our daily lives.
Kristine Thiltgen