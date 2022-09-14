What's right for Alaska

To the editor: I enjoyed reading Ms. Brown’s recent letter to the editor — A Good Place to Live — about her life in the Pioneer Home. I’m very happy for her.
But, it brought to mind that we have a governor who when campaigning the first time around promised no cuts to the Pioneer Homes. Instead, once elected he promptly increased rent 40-140% for folks like Ms. Brown.
The “it was going to happen” reality of an unprecedented recall, only averted by the pandemic, meant that Ms. Brown’s rent would not increase.
The governor’s reaction to the recall reminded me of Jackie Gleason’s “Homina Homina” routine. (Those of you not old enough can do a YouTube search.) Alas, unlike Mr. Gleason, the governor’s dishonest and corrupt governing style isn’t the least bit funny, or, more importantly, what is right for Alaska.
In 2019 he reveled to us his true self. Someone smarter than me said that when a person shows you who they are, believe them.