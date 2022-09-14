 Skip to main content
What's right for Alaska

To the editor: I enjoyed reading Ms. Brown’s recent letter to the editor — A Good Place to Live — about her life in the Pioneer Home. I’m very happy for her.

But, it brought to mind that we have a governor who when campaigning the first time around promised no cuts to the Pioneer Homes. Instead, once elected he promptly increased rent 40-140% for folks like Ms. Brown.

