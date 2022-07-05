What's not in the Constitution

To the editor: The Supreme Court has decided that anything that’s not stated in the original Constitution cannot be constitutional. No mention of abortion so it’s not legal. There are a few other issues that are “not in the Constitution,” like interracial marriage, same sex marriage, use of contraceptives, organ transplants and others. No mention of AK-47s or other present day weapons of war. And importantly, no mention of women!
Are we to believe these issues can be deemed illegal simply because a few un-elected, ultra-conservative, right-wing jurists say so? The rightwing majority Supreme Court has taken the lead on these issues because our congressional system has broken down such that the minority can block any meaningful legislation by using the Senate filibuster to prevent the party in majority from accomplishing anything of substance.
The only way to correct this shameful situation is to elect more moderate Democrats, independents, and yes, moderate Republicans to office. The Republican party was once a proud party which supported both the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law, but no more. It has morphed into the embarrassing cult party of Trump. We can change this by voting for moderate candidates who actually support the Constitution, the rule of law and the best interests of our democratic republic.
Dave Nebert
Fairbanks