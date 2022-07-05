 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What's not in the Constitution

  • Comments

To the editor: The Supreme Court has decided that anything that’s not stated in the original Constitution cannot be constitutional. No mention of abortion so it’s not legal. There are a few other issues that are “not in the Constitution,” like interracial marriage, same sex marriage, use of contraceptives, organ transplants and others. No mention of AK-47s or other present day weapons of war. And importantly, no mention of women!

Are we to believe these issues can be deemed illegal simply because a few un-elected, ultra-conservative, right-wing jurists say so? The rightwing majority Supreme Court has taken the lead on these issues because our congressional system has broken down such that the minority can block any meaningful legislation by using the Senate filibuster to prevent the party in majority from accomplishing anything of substance.

The only way to correct this shameful situation is to elect more moderate Democrats, independents, and yes, moderate Republicans to office. The Republican party was once a proud party which supported both the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law, but no more. It has morphed into the embarrassing cult party of Trump. We can change this by voting for moderate candidates who actually support the Constitution, the rule of law and the best interests of our democratic republic.

Dave Nebert

Fairbanks

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.