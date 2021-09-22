What's next?

To the editor: Recently, I returned from a month-long sojourn in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, my birth place and the land of my youth. How blessed I felt to visit with my Dad, a surviving WWII veteran. Although he still retains mental cognizance, sharp acuity and accurate memory, at the ripe age of 95, by his own admission, the warranty on his old tired body probably expired years ago. While there, I reacquainted myself with the local Amish and Mennonite folks and some of their quaint ways. Truly, they understand how to live out their deep faith in God, work hard and eat well.
In my travels, I discovered some extremely interesting and perturbing information. Alarmingly, I learned that vehicle manufacturers have ceased production because the government continues to buy up all the microchips to install in the Covid vaccinations. Also, Donald and Vladimir have colluded to form a new world empire, with the headquarters centered in Mar-a-Lago, and “Sniffin’ Joe” confiscated an alien spacecraft from Area 51 to serve as his high-tech presidential limousine.
Incredibly, Elvis has resurrected once again to form another political party, based in Memphis, from which he plans to run in the 2024 election as the “King.” But then I heard that Hillary split up with Bill so that she and Nancy could elope to California. Unfortunately, they cannot decide which one should fulfill the respective roles of husband or wife.
Yes, some people will believe just about anything. From my many years and multifarious experiences, I have determined two things for sure:
1. There is a God.
2. He is not me.
Jesus claimed, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man comes unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6) Indeed, this is an absolute fact that you can bank on and take with you, even beyond the grave.