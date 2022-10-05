 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What's in a volcano's name?

To the editor: I read the Friday piece about senators wanting to honor the late Don Young by renaming a volcano after him.

There was a nice map included showing the location of Mount Cerberus, the preferred volcano to rename.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.